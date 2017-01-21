Glasgow Find your weather

Sunday 22nd January

What's On

  • Sat 02:15 - Sat 02:45
    After Midnight
    Sat 02:45 - Sat 03:40
    The Jeremy Kyle S...
  • Sat 03:40 - Sat 05:00
    ITV Nightscreen
    Sat 05:00 - Sat 06:00
    Teleshopping
  • Sat 06:00 - Sat 06:10
    Grizzly Tales for...
    Sat 06:10 - Sat 06:25
    Grizzly Tales for...
  • Sat 06:25 - Sat 06:35
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
    Sat 06:35 - Sat 06:45
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
  • Sat 06:45 - Sat 06:55
    Sooty
    Sat 06:55 - Sat 07:00
    Signed Stories: S...
  • Sat 07:00 - Sat 07:15
    Super 4
    Sat 07:15 - Sat 07:20
    Oddbods
  • Sat 07:20 - Sat 07:30
    The Oddbods Show
    Sat 07:30 - Sat 07:35
    Scrambled!
  • Sat 07:35 - Sat 07:55
    Mr Bean
    Sat 07:55 - Sat 08:10
    Horrid Henry
  • Sat 08:10 - Sat 08:30
    The Powerpuff Gir...
    Sat 08:30 - Sat 09:05
    Bear Grylls Survi...
  • Sat 09:05 - Sat 09:25
    Adventure Time
    Sat 09:25 - Sat 09:30
    ITV News
  • Sat 09:30 - Sat 10:25
    Rebound
    Sat 10:25 - Sat 11:25
    Guess This House
  • Sat 11:25 - Sat 12:30
    Judge Rinder
    Sat 12:30 - Sat 12:35
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • Sat 12:35 - Sat 13:05
    River Monsters
    Sat 13:05 - Sat 14:05
    Big Star's Little...
  • Sat 14:05 - Sat 15:05
    Tipping Point
    Sat 15:05 - Sat 16:05
    The Chase
  • Sat 16:05 - Sat 17:35
    Dance Dance Dance
    Sat 17:35 - Sat 17:45 Watch now
    STV News - Nation...
  • Sat 17:45 - Sat 18:00
    ITV News & Weathe...
    Sat 18:00 - Sat 19:00 Watch now
    You've Been Frame...
  • Sat 19:00 - Sat 20:00 Watch now
    Ninja Warrior UK
    Sat 20:00 - Sat 21:30 Watch now
    The Voice UK
  • Sat 21:30 - Sat 22:30 Watch now
    Through the Keyho...
    Sat 22:30 - Sat 22:45
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • Sat 22:45 - Sun 00:30
    I Am Legend
    00:30 - 02:30
    Teleshopping
  • 02:30 - 03:20
    Freeze Out
    03:20 - 05:00
    ITV Nightscreen
  • 05:00 - 06:00
    Teleshopping
    06:00 - 06:10
    Grizzly Tales for...
  • 06:10 - 06:25
    Grizzly Tales for...
    06:25 - 06:35
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
  • 06:35 - 06:45
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
    06:45 - 06:55
    Sooty
  • 06:55 - 07:00
    Signed Stories: S...
    07:00 - 07:15
    Super 4
  • 07:15 - 07:20
    Oddbods
    07:20 - 07:30
    The Oddbods Show
  • 07:30 - 07:35
    Scrambled!
    07:35 - 07:55
    Mr Bean
  • 07:55 - 08:10
    Horrid Henry
    08:10 - 08:30
    The Powerpuff Gir...
  • 08:30 - 09:05
    Ultimate Spider-M...
    09:05 - 09:25
    Adventure Time
  • 09:25 - 09:30
    ITV News
    09:30 - 10:00
    Countrywise: Guid...
  • 10:00 - 11:00
    Peston on Sunday
    11:00 - 11:30
    Gino's Italian Es...
  • 11:30 - 12:30
    Chopping Block
    12:30 - 12:35
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • 12:35 - 13:35
    Judge Rinder
    13:35 - 14:35
    Tipping Point
  • 14:35 - 15:35
    Ninja Warrior UK
    15:35 - 17:05
    The Voice UK
  • 17:05 - 17:15
    STV News & Weathe...
    17:15 - 17:30
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • 17:30 - 18:30
    The Chase: Celebr...
    18:30 - 20:00
    Dance Dance Dance
  • 20:00 - 22:00
    Endeavour
    22:00 - 22:15
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • 22:15 - 23:15
    Peston on Sunday
    23:15 - 00:15
    The Cube
