Sunday 1st January

  • Sat 08:15 - Sat 08:30
    Looped
    Sat 08:30 - Sat 08:55
    Be Cool, Scooby-D...
  • Sat 08:55 - Sat 09:10
    Adventure Time
    Sat 09:10 - Sat 09:25
    Adventure Time
  • Sat 09:25 - Sat 09:55 Watch now
    Thunderbirds Are...
    Sat 09:55 - Sat 11:30
    Beethoven's 2nd
  • Sat 11:30 - Sat 13:15
    Mannequin
    Sat 13:15 - Sat 13:30
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • Sat 13:30 - Sat 15:30 Watch now
    Midsomer Murders
    Sat 15:30 - Sat 16:30
    The Chase
  • Sat 16:30 - Sat 16:45 Watch now
    STV News - Nation...
    Sat 16:45 - Sat 17:00
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • Sat 17:00 - Sat 19:00 Watch now
    WOS Wrestling
    Sat 19:00 - Sat 19:30
    New: You've Been...
  • Sat 19:30 - Sat 20:30 Watch now
    Ninja Warrior UK
    Sat 20:30 - Sat 23:00
    Harry Potter: Dea...
  • Sat 23:00 - Sat 23:15
    STV News Review 2...
    Sat 23:15 - Sun 00:10
    Lorraine Kelly's
  • 00:10 - 01:00
    Bay City Rollers...
    01:00 - 03:00
    Teleshopping
  • 03:00 - 03:55
    The Jeremy Kyle S...
    03:55 - 05:00
    ITV Nightscreen
  • 05:00 - 06:00
    Teleshopping
    06:00 - 06:10
    Grizzly Tales for...
  • 06:10 - 06:20
    Grizzly Tales for...
    06:20 - 06:35
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
  • 06:35 - 06:45
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
    06:45 - 06:55
    Sooty
  • 06:55 - 07:00
    Signed Stories: S...
    07:00 - 07:20
    Super 4
  • 07:20 - 07:35
    Nerds & Monsters
    07:35 - 07:50
    Horrid Henry
  • 07:50 - 08:05
    Horrid Henry
    08:05 - 08:30
    A Grizzly New Yea...
  • 08:30 - 08:55
    Thunderbirds Are...
    08:55 - 09:10
    Adventure Time
  • 09:10 - 09:25
    Adventure Time
    09:25 - 11:10
    Carry on Cleo
  • 11:10 - 12:10
    Chopping Block
    12:10 - 12:15
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • 12:15 - 13:00
    All Star Family F...
    13:00 - 15:30
    ITV Racing: Live...
  • 15:30 - 16:30
    Ninja Warrior UK
    16:30 - 18:40
    ET: The Extra-Ter...
  • 18:40 - 19:00
    ITV News & Weathe...
    19:00 - 20:00
    Diversity Present...
  • 20:00 - 20:30
    Coronation Street
    20:30 - 22:30
    Miranda: Morecamb...
  • 22:30 - 22:45
    ITV News & Weathe...
    22:45 - 23:45
    Prince Harry in A...
  • 23:45 - 00:40
    Rugby: Aviva Prem...
    Mon 00:40 - Mon 02:40
    Teleshopping
  • Mon 02:40 - Mon 05:00
    ITV Nightscreen
    Mon 05:00 - Mon 06:00
    Teleshopping
  • Mon 06:00 - Mon 06:15
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
    Mon 06:15 - Mon 06:25
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
  • Mon 06:25 - Mon 06:40
    Super 4
    Mon 06:40 - Mon 07:00
    Super 4
  • Mon 07:00 - Mon 07:05
    The Oddbods Show
    Mon 07:05 - Mon 07:35
    A Grizzly New Yea...
  • Mon 07:35 - Mon 08:00
    Max Steel
This field is required. The code must be 5 characters long. Sorry, we don't recognise that code. Please try again.