Glasgow Find your weather

Saturday 4th February

cancel [x]
Open Menu

Player

View all player shows

What's On

  • Fri 02:05 - Fri 02:35
    After Midnight
    Fri 02:35 - Fri 03:30
    Tipping Point
  • Fri 03:30 - Fri 05:05
    ITV Nightscreen
    Fri 05:05 - Fri 06:00
    The Jeremy Kyle S...
  • Fri 06:00 - Fri 08:30
    Good Morning Brit...
    Fri 08:00 - Fri 08:15
    STV News (Morning...
  • Fri 08:30 - Fri 09:25
    Lorraine
    Fri 09:25 - Fri 10:30 Watch now
    The Jeremy Kyle S...
  • Fri 10:30 - Fri 12:30 Watch now
    This Morning
    Fri 12:30 - Fri 13:30 Watch now
    Loose Women
  • Fri 13:30 - Fri 13:55
    ITV Lunchtime New...
    Fri 13:55 - Fri 14:00 Watch now
    STV News - Glasgo...
  • Fri 13:55 - Fri 14:00 Watch now
    STV News - Aberde...
    Fri 14:00 - Fri 15:00 Watch now
    Jeremy Kyle's Eme...
  • Fri 15:00 - Fri 16:00 Watch now
    James Martin's Fr...
    Fri 16:00 - Fri 17:00 Watch now
    Tipping Point
  • Fri 17:00 - Fri 18:00 Watch now
    The Chase
    Fri 18:00 - Fri 18:30 Watch now
    STV News - Edinbu...
  • Fri 18:30 - Fri 19:00
    ITV Evening News
    Fri 19:00 - Fri 19:30 Watch now
    Emmerdale
  • Fri 19:30 - Fri 20:00 Watch now
    Coronation Street
    Fri 20:00 - Fri 20:30 Watch now
    Britain's Best Wa...
  • Fri 20:30 - Fri 21:00 Watch now
    Coronation Street
    Fri 21:00 - Fri 22:00 Watch now
    Piers Morgan's Li...
  • Fri 22:00 - Fri 22:30
    ITV News at Ten
    Fri 22:30 - Fri 22:40
    STV News & Weathe...
  • Fri 22:35 - Fri 22:40 Watch now
    STV News - Edinbu...
    Fri 22:40 - Fri 23:10
    Fishing Impossibl...
  • Fri 23:10 - Sat 00:10
    The Wine Show
    00:10 - 02:10
    Teleshopping
  • 02:10 - 02:40
    After Midnight
    02:40 - 03:35
    The Jeremy Kyle S...
  • 03:35 - 06:00
    ITV Nightscreen
    06:00 - 06:10
    Grizzly Tales for...
  • 06:10 - 06:25
    Grizzly Tales for...
    06:25 - 06:35
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
  • 06:35 - 06:45
    Dino Dan: Trek's...
    06:45 - 06:55
    Sooty
  • 06:55 - 07:00
    Signed Stories: S...
    07:00 - 07:15
    Super 4
  • 07:15 - 07:20
    Oddbods
    07:20 - 07:30
    The Oddbods Show
  • 07:30 - 07:35
    Scrambled!
    07:35 - 07:50
    Mr Bean
  • 07:50 - 08:10
    Horrid Henry
    08:10 - 08:30
    Teen Titans Go!
  • 08:30 - 09:05
    Bear Grylls Survi...
    09:05 - 09:25
    Adventure Time
  • 09:25 - 09:30
    ITV News
    09:30 - 10:25
    Rebound
  • 10:25 - 11:25
    Guess This House
    11:25 - 12:30
    Judge Rinder
  • 12:30 - 12:40
    ITV News & Weathe...
    12:40 - 13:10
    River Monsters
  • 13:10 - 14:15
    Tipping Point
    14:15 - 15:45
    Dance Dance Dance
  • 15:45 - 15:55
    STV News & Weathe...
    15:55 - 16:10
    ITV News & Weathe...
  • 16:10 - 19:00
    Rugby: 6 Nations:...
    19:00 - 20:00
    Ninja Warrior UK
  • 20:00 - 21:30
    The Voice UK
    21:30 - 22:30
    Through the Keyho...
  • 22:30 - 22:45
    ITV News & Weathe...
    22:45 - 00:40
    The Bourne Suprem...
View the full schedule

Shows

View all the shows news

News

View all the latest news

Sport

View all the latest sport

Competitions

Win an overnight stay for two!

At Tinto Hotel

Win a £50 M&S voucher

Everyone deserves a treat once in a while!

View all competitions
  • STV
  • MySTV
stv preloader

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.

Let's get your Freesat set up.

This field is required. The code must be 5 characters long. Sorry, we don't recognise that code. Please try again.